Where Does A Body End?

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
Directed by:

Marco Porsia

Written by:

Rodney Ascher, Marco Bresba, David Hyde, Pedro Orrego and Marco Porsia

Produced by:

Simon Mattock, Marco Porsia, Nick Rosendorf and Michael Wabro

Starring:

Devendra Banhart, Blixa Bargeld, Jehnny Beth, Michael Gira, Jarboe and Thurston Moore

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate portrait of the band Swans, from their roots as a brutal, confrontational post-punk band that emerged from the same early 1980s era NYC that gave us Sonic Youth. The film covers their ill-fated bid at mainstream success in the 90s, breakups and chaos (on and offstage) to their odds-defying revered current status.

Last update was at 07:02 24th October 2019