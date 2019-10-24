God of the Piano

Movie Synopsis:

For Anat, music is everything. Having never been able to reach her father's musical standards, she rests her hopes on the child she's about to have. When the baby is born deaf, Anat succumbs to extreme measures to keep the dream alive and raise the musical prodigy she was planning on. But as the young pianist grows up, his lack of respect for his grandfather becomes an obstacle to his career. Anat will have to confront her father.