God of the Piano

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th November 2019
Directed by:

Itay Tal

Written by:

Itay Tal

Produced by:

Hila ben Shushan, Shani Egozin, Onn Nir and Itay Tal

Starring:

Ron Bitterman, Andy Levi, Shimon Mimran, Alon Openheim, Naama Preis and Liora Rivlin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For Anat, music is everything. Having never been able to reach her father's musical standards, she rests her hopes on the child she's about to have. When the baby is born deaf, Anat succumbs to extreme measures to keep the dream alive and raise the musical prodigy she was planning on. But as the young pianist grows up, his lack of respect for his grandfather becomes an obstacle to his career. Anat will have to confront her father.

Reviews

