Keyboard Fantasies

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019
new Keyboard Fantasies poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc'n Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Posy Dixon

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a sci-fi obsessed woman living in near isolation, Beverly Glenn-Copeland wrote and self released Keyboard Fantasies in Huntsville, Ontario in 1986.

Recorded in an Atari-powered home-studio, the cassette featured seven tracks of a curious folk-electronica hybrid: a sound ahead of its time. Three decades on, the musician - now Glenn Copeland - received emails from people across the world, thanking him for the music. Courtesy of a rare-record collector in Japan, a reissue of Keyboard Fantasies and plays by Four Tet, Caribou and more, the music finally found its audience two generations down the line.

This film tells the time-travelling story of this talented musician and vocalist, as the present catches up with him and he embarks on his first global tour at the age of 74. Capturing five decades of relentless musical output and shifting manifestations of gender and sexual identity set against a backdrop of profound social change, the film celebrates the unpredictable rhythms of life.

