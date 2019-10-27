Movie Synopsis:

TransGeek Movie brings together the stories of transgender people working in the tech industry and existing within geek culture. These are the stories of people that risked their careers and their lives to be their authentic selves. These are the stories of people that persevere in an industry that undervalues women, LGBT folk, and people of color; to pursue their passions. These are the stories of people that found themselves in the pages of science fiction and fantasy, or didn't and wrote themselves in anyway. These are the stories of people that turned to the Internet to build communities that transcended geography and bigotry, and then found themselves again the target of hatred and harassment.