Astro Gardener

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019
new Astro Gardener poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Astro Gardener is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jong-Shik Won

Written by:

Jong-Shik Won

Starring:

Yongwoo Shin, Jeon Tae-Yeol and Kim Yeon-Yoo

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Fantasy

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Suha is a girl just entering her teens, and she's not happy. She's mourning her father who died a year ago, she's having constant arguments with her mum, and she's terrified of the dark. While staying at her grandma's country home, Suha encounters a squat little man in a spacesuit, called Omu. He's the Astro Gardener, a single-minded celestial caretaker, who protects the "dark" of the galaxies from the handsome but dangerous galactic pirate Pluto.

Suha embarks on an often funny space adventure, featuring a super-cute puppy (who later becomes two super-cute puppies), a scary hulking henchman who has a marshmallow heart, and a baseball game to save the universe. But Won Jong-shik's Astro Gardener also explores a troubled adolescent girl's dreams, which are sometimes joyful, sometimes dark, but finally empowering.

Reviews

Astro Gardener Cast

Yongwoo Shin

Yongwoo Shin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Gardener

Jeon Tae-Yeol

Jeon Tae-Yeol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Gardener

Kim Yeon-Yoo

Kim Yeon-Yoo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Gardener

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:43 27th October 2019