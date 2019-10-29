* × Change Settings

Kings of Mulberry Street

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd November 2019

Directed by:

Judy Naidoo

Written by:

Judy Naidoo

Produced by:

Bianca Isaac and Judy Naidoo

Starring:

Aaqil Hoosen, Shaan Nathoo, Amith Sing, Neville Pillay, Keshan Chetty and Chris Forrest

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What if the only way two young Kwazulu Natal boys can defeat the bullying local crime lord who's threatening their families, is through their belief that one can be a Bollywood hero. Feisty Ticky is like a tjara artful dodger - cheeky and daring with a streetwise swagger and little respect for rules. He escapes the realities of his 80's Sugarhill District existence by living in a Bollywood dream world where he's an unbeatable action hero. Rooftops are his kingdom. When chubby, timid Baboo moves into the neighbourhood with his snooty, academic dad, Ticky thinks he's the biggest loser he's ever seen - but soon the two boys are drawn together by the shared threat of local bully and crime boss, RAJA. These two nine year-old misfits decide to rid their community of the evil Raja. Their plan - emulate the antics and mannerisms of Bollywood hereos. The battle between escapism and harsh reality is not evenly matched, yet these heroes share a loyalty so special that it can conquer all.

Reviews

Kings of Mulberry Street Cast

