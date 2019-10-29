Kings of Mulberry Street

Movie Synopsis:

What if the only way two young Kwazulu Natal boys can defeat the bullying local crime lord who's threatening their families, is through their belief that one can be a Bollywood hero. Feisty Ticky is like a tjara artful dodger - cheeky and daring with a streetwise swagger and little respect for rules. He escapes the realities of his 80's Sugarhill District existence by living in a Bollywood dream world where he's an unbeatable action hero. Rooftops are his kingdom. When chubby, timid Baboo moves into the neighbourhood with his snooty, academic dad, Ticky thinks he's the biggest loser he's ever seen - but soon the two boys are drawn together by the shared threat of local bully and crime boss, RAJA. These two nine year-old misfits decide to rid their community of the evil Raja. Their plan - emulate the antics and mannerisms of Bollywood hereos. The battle between escapism and harsh reality is not evenly matched, yet these heroes share a loyalty so special that it can conquer all.