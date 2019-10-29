* × Change Settings

Joan of Arc Jeanne

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd November 2019
new Joan of Arc poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

At IFI French Film Festival.

Directed by:

Bruno Dumont

Written by:

Bruno Dumont and Charles Peguy

Produced by:

Rachid Bouchareb, Jean Bréhat and Muriel Merlin

Starring:

Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Annick Lavieville, Justine Herbez, Benoît Robail, Alain Desjacques and Serge Holvoet

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the 15th century, both France and England stake a blood claim for the French throne. Believing that God had chosen her, the young Joan leads the army of the King of France. When she is captured, the Church sends her for trial on charges of heresy. Refusing to accept the accusations, the graceful Joan of Arc will stay true to her mission.

Reviews

Joan of Arc Cast

Last update was at 07:50 29th October 2019