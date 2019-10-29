* × Change Settings

The Mystery of Henri Pick Le mystère Henri Pick

French Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 5th November 2019
Directed by:

Rémi Bezançon

Written by:

Rémi Bezançon, David Foenkinos and Vanessa Portal

Produced by:

Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer

Starring:

Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz, Bastien Bouillon, Josiane Stoléru and Astrid Whettnall

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An editor discovers a novel that she considers to be a masterpiece, in a library whose particularity is to collect the manuscripts refused by the publishers. The text is signed Henri Pick, a Breton pizza maker who died two years earlier.

The Mystery of Henri Pick Cast

Fabrice Luchini

Fabrice Luchini headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the MayorThe Mystery of Henri Pick

Camille Cottin

Camille Cottin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Someone, SomewhereThe Mystery of Henri Pick

Alice Isaaz

Alice Isaaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mystery of Henri Pick

Bastien Bouillon

Bastien Bouillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mystery of Henri Pick

Josiane Stoléru

Josiane Stoléru headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mystery of Henri Pick

Astrid Whettnall

Astrid Whettnall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mystery of Henri Pick

