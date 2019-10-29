* × Change Settings

The Swallows of Kabul Les hirondelles de Kaboul

French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th November 2019
new The Swallows of Kabul poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec

Written by:

Zabou Breitman, Yasmina Khadra, Patricia Mortagne and Sébastien Tavel

Produced by:

Reginald de Guillebon, Michel Merkt, Olivier Père and Stéphan Roelants

Starring:

Simon Abkarian, Zita Hanrot, Swann Arlaud, Hiam Abbass, Jean-Claude Deret and Sébastien Pouderoux

Genre:

Animation

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Summer 1998, Kabul in ruins is occupied by the Taliban. In love despite the daily violence and misery, Mohsen and Zunaira want to believe in the future. But a senseless act by Mohsen will upset their lives forever.

Reviews

The Swallows of Kabul Cast

Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019