Echo Hed

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th November 2019
Directed by:

Amikam Kovner and Assaf Snir

Written by:

Amikam Kovner and Assaf Snir

Produced by:

Keren Michael and Yoni Paran

Starring:

Yaël Abecassis, Guri Alfi, Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, Samuel Calderon, Tsahi Halevi and Aliza Rosen

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Avner suspects his wife Ella of having an affair. Secretly recording her telephone conversations, he turns into a spy in his own home, listening to them again and again. But while searching for one thing, he discovers another - the woman he listens to is a stranger to him, so very different from the one he thought he knew. He tries to understand that woman, to decode their relationship, but the more he knows, the less he understands.

Echo Cast

Yaël Abecassis

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Guri Alfi

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Ilanit Ben-Yaakov

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Samuel Calderon

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Tsahi Halevi

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Aliza Rosen

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

