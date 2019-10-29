* × Change Settings

Farewell To the Night L'adieu à la nuit

French Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th November 2019
Directed by:

André Téchiné

Written by:

Amer Alwan, Léa Mysius and André Téchiné

Produced by:

Niels Court-Payen, Olivier Delbosc, Anne Derré, Caroline Dhainaut, Gabor Greiner, Olivier Père and Jean-Christophe Simon

Starring:

Catherine Deneuve, Kacey Mottet Klein, Oulaya Amamra, Stéphane Bak, Kamel Labroudi and Mohamed Djouhri

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Muriel farms horses and owns an almond plantation. When her grandson comes to visit her for one last time before he leaves for Canada. She learns that he has dark secrets.

Farewell To the Night Cast

Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yves Saint Laurent: The Last CollectionsThe Umbrellas Of CherbourgFarewell To the Night

Kacey Mottet Klein

Kacey Mottet Klein headshot

Date of Birth:

1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell To the Night

Oulaya Amamra

Oulaya Amamra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell To the Night

Stéphane Bak

Stéphane Bak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mercy of the JungleFarewell To the Night

Kamel Labroudi

Kamel Labroudi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell To the Night

Mohamed Djouhri

Mohamed Djouhri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell To the Night

