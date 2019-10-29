* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Humorist Yumorist

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new The Humorist poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Humorist is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Michael Idov

Written by:

Michael Idov

Produced by:

Artemio Benki, Aija Berzina, Alise Gelze and Artyom Vasilev

Starring:

Yuri Kolokolnikov, Alisa Khazanova, Polina Aug, Anatoliy Kotenyov, Aleksey Agranovich and Artem Grigoryev

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year is 1984, and Boris Arkadiev, a fictional Soviet stand-up comedian, is unraveling under the weight of fame, censorship, KGB "patronage," and his own insecurities. Finally, the comedian snaps and - armed with the exotic American notion of "insult humor" - takes his revenge.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Humorist is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Humorist.

The Humorist Cast

Yuri Kolokolnikov

Yuri Kolokolnikov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TenetThe Humorist

Alisa Khazanova

Alisa Khazanova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Humorist

Polina Aug

Polina Aug headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Humorist

Anatoliy Kotenyov

Anatoliy Kotenyov headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Humorist

Aleksey Agranovich

Aleksey Agranovich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AcidThe Humorist

Artem Grigoryev

Artem Grigoryev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Humorist

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019