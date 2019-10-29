* × Change Settings

Lionel Richie at Glastonbury

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Lionel Richie at Glastonbury poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Lionel Richie

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In an exclusive, one-night theatrical release of "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury," the filmed version of veteran singer-songwriter Lionel Richie's iconic Glastonbury Festival performance comes to cinemas. In 2015, Richie performed for nearly 200,000 fans during the UK. festival's distinguished Sunday teatime slot, reserved for music legends. See Lionel's performance at one of the most iconic festivals in the world on the big screen and sing along with favourites like All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceiling, and Hello!

Reviews

Lionel Richie at Glastonbury Cast

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lionel Richie at Glastonbury

Recommendations

