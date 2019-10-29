* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Lullaby Chanson douce

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 14th November 2019
new Lullaby poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Lullaby is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Lucie Borleteau

Written by:

Lucie Borleteau, Jérémie Elkaïm and Leila Slimani

Produced by:

Pascal Caucheteux, Nathalie Gastaldo, Philippe Godeau and Grégoire Sorlat

Starring:

Leïla Bekhti, Karin Viard, Antoine Reinartz and Martine Chevallier

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

When Myriam, the mother of two young children, decides, despite the reluctance of her husband to resume his activity in a law firm, the couple is looking for a nanny. After a severe casting, they engage Louise, who quickly conquers the affection of children and gradually occupies a central place in the home. Gradually the trap of mutual dependence will close, until the tragedy.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Lullaby.

Lullaby Cast

Leïla Bekhti

Leïla Bekhti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lullaby

Karin Viard

Karin Viard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lullaby

Antoine Reinartz

Antoine Reinartz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the MayorOh Mercy!Lullaby

Martine Chevallier

Martine Chevallier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lullaby

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019