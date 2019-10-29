* × Change Settings

Daaka

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Daaka poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 7 cinemas on Friday 1st November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Directed by:

Baljit Singh Deo

Written by:

Gippy Grewal

Produced by:

Vinod Aswal, Gippy Grewal, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar

Starring:

Gippy Grewal and Zareen Khan

Genre:

Action

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Daaka Cast

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daaka

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daaka

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:50 29th October 2019