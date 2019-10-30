3OHA examines the Soviet Union's dissolution up to the techno-feudalism of today via interviews with cultural luminaries like Artemy Troitsky, Igor Shulinsky, the recently incarcerated rapper, Husky, and 4 current day portraits of youth in Russia and Ukraine. Bringing a variety of refracted angles into focus through fake Nikes, clubs, drugs, Instagram live, and the ghost-like echo of Swan Lake.
