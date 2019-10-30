* × Change Settings

3OHA Zona

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 6th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
complete

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 6th November 2019

Directed by:

Clayton Vomero

Written by:

Clayton Vomero

Produced by:

Posy Dixon and Holly Siegel

Starring:

Alena, Amplituda, August, Misha Buster, Illya Chichkan and Dasha

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

3OHA examines the Soviet Union's dissolution up to the techno-feudalism of today via interviews with cultural luminaries like Artemy Troitsky, Igor Shulinsky, the recently incarcerated rapper, Husky, and 4 current day portraits of youth in Russia and Ukraine. Bringing a variety of refracted angles into focus through fake Nikes, clubs, drugs, Instagram live, and the ghost-like echo of Swan Lake.

Reviews

3OHA Cast

