Tanguy is Back Tanguy, le retour

French Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th November 2019
Directed by:

Étienne Chatiliez

Written by:

Étienne Chatiliez and Laurent Chouchan

Produced by:

Jérôme Corcos and Antoine Pezet

Starring:

Sabine Azéma, André Dussollier, Éric Berger, Emilie Yili Kang, Weiting Cao and Nicolas Tang

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

16 years later, Tanguy, now 44, returns to his parents' house with his daughter Zhu under his arm because Meï Lin left him. Disappointed to see their "little one" in this state, Paul and Edith do everything to give him a taste for life, without realizing that by doing so, they braid the rope to hang themselves. Because Tanguy is starting to feel good with his parents.

Reviews

