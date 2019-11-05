* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Yeh Freedom Life

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 5th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Yeh Freedom Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Priya Sen

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The path of love is turbulent at best, and never more so than for Sachi and Parveen, the women at the heart of Sen's rich, slice-of-life portrait.

Filmed over a year in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Ambedkar Nagar, Sen follows the aspirations and the complications of Sachi and Parveen's relationships: both are in love with other women, both are juggling family responsibilities and judgements, and both are vulnerable to the vagaries of love.

From the beauty parlour where Sachi works to Parveen's hectic tobacco kiosk, Sen charts the highs and lows of their relationships, and their pursuit of, in Sachi's words, their 'freedom lives'.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Yeh Freedom Life is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Yeh Freedom Life.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:04 5th November 2019