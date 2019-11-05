Yeh Freedom Life

Movie Synopsis:

The path of love is turbulent at best, and never more so than for Sachi and Parveen, the women at the heart of Sen's rich, slice-of-life portrait.



Filmed over a year in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Ambedkar Nagar, Sen follows the aspirations and the complications of Sachi and Parveen's relationships: both are in love with other women, both are juggling family responsibilities and judgements, and both are vulnerable to the vagaries of love.



From the beauty parlour where Sachi works to Parveen's hectic tobacco kiosk, Sen charts the highs and lows of their relationships, and their pursuit of, in Sachi's words, their 'freedom lives'.