Time and Place: Lee Moses

Movie Synopsis:

Lee Moses, was an American R&B and soul singer and guitarist. His recordings in the late 1960s as well as his 1971 LP Time and Place, are highly regarded within the deep soul genre. Self taught musician, Lee Moses is considered one of the greatest unknown musicians. He was part of a soul scene here in Atlanta between the sixties and the seventies. Not much is to be found of Lee Moses on Internet but also here in Atlanta. Lee Moses was part of a soul scene that has almost completely disappeared today. Lee Moses's story somehow relates a part of time for the African American community. Time And Place is a featured documentary due to be completed in mid 2019.