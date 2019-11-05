* × Change Settings

Everton, Howard's Way

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
Directed by:

Rob Sloman

Produced by:

Rob Sloman

Starring:

Peter Reid, Neville Southall, Andy Gray, Kevin Ratcliffe and Graeme Sharp

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The definitive story of Everton at the peak of their powers in the mid-1980s, when they became the best side in the land. They won the FA Cup, thrashed Man Utd 5-0, beat Liverpool home and away, and then strolled to the league title with a record amount of points. This is the tale of a man with Everton in his blood and a team intent on greatness, all told by the heroes who helped make it history.

Everton, Howard's Way Cast

