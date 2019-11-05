* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Resistance

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th November 2019
new A Resistance poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Korean Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Min-ho Cho

Starring:

Ko Asung, Sae-byeok Kim and Ye-eun Kim

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since the Japanese occupation, Koreans fought for independence at home and abroad. Started on March 1, 1919, the national protest held at least 2 months. It was called the-March 1st Movement. "Long Live Korean Independence. Hurrah!"sounds came from the prisoners, and the sound soon influences surrounding Koreans. Everyone has inspired by the sound. They praised their country and waved the country flag around the street. Yu Gwan-Sun was a young girl student. She stirred her town to procession after the return from the capital. Her parents and most villagers got stabbed in the procession. She feels guilty to the dead people. She realized to protest, to against for freedom is her responsibility. It is not only for all Koreans but for freedom.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Resistance.

A Resistance Cast

Ko Asung

Ko Asung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Resistance

Sae-byeok Kim

Sae-byeok Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Resistance

Ye-eun Kim

Ye-eun Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Resistance

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:04 5th November 2019