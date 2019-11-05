* × Change Settings

Forman vs. Forman

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 9th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Forman vs. Forman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Saturday 9th November 2019

Directed by:

Jakub Hejna and Helena Trestíková

Starring:

Milos Forman and Miroslav Ondrícek

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the life and work of director Milos Forman, from the Czech New Wave to Hollywood.

Forman vs. Forman Cast

Milos Forman

Milos Forman headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forman vs. Forman

Miroslav Ondrícek

Miroslav Ondrícek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forman vs. Forman

