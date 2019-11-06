* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Klaus

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Klaus poster
Contains mild threat and violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 10 cinemas on Friday 8th November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th November 2019.

Directed by:

Sergio Pablos

Written by:

Zach Lewis, Jim Mahoney and Sergio Pablos

Produced by:

Gustavo Ferrada, Mercedes Gamero, Jinko Gotoh, Mikel Lejarza, Sergio Pablos, Marisa Roman and Matthew Teevan

Starring:

Joan Cusack, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Mila Brener and Tucker Meek

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Jesper distinguishes himself as the postal academy's worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva, and discovers Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Klaus is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Klaus.

Klaus Cast

Joan Cusack

Joan Cusack headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let It SnowKlaus

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spies in DisguiseKlaus

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

21 BridgesKlaus

Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Klaus

Mila Brener

Mila Brener headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Klaus

Tucker Meek

Tucker Meek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Klaus

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:26 6th November 2019