My Dear Liar Shou yi ren

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new My Dear Liar poster
Contains scene of suicide. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 13 cinemas on Friday 8th November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th November 2019.

Directed by:

Ao Shen

Written by:

Ao Shen

Starring:

Chengpeng Dong, Yan Liu and Zixian Zhang

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A struggling father agrees to run a scam in which he convinces a camgirl to marry him.

Reviews

My Dear Liar Cast

Chengpeng Dong

Chengpeng Dong headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Dear Liar

Yan Liu

Yan Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Dear Liar

Zixian Zhang

Zixian Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Dear Liar

Last update was at 08:26 6th November 2019