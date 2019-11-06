* × Change Settings

The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th November 2019
Directed by:

Julia Parnell and Rob Curry

Produced by:

Julia Parnell, Nicola Peeperkoorn and Tim Riley

Starring:

Bob Biggs, Daniel Dawson, James Dickson, Jane Dodd, Graeme Downes and Caroline Easther

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Martin Phillipps has been called a lyrical genius and his band The Chills remain one of New Zealand's most iconic bands. This intimate portrait bears witness as the eccentric Phillipps battles the jarring reality of his own mortality. With a startling sense of humour even in the blackest moments, Martin reconciles a lifetime's worth of curious collections, looks back on a catalogue of heavenly pop hits and reclaims his place in the iconic Flying Nun and Dunedin Sound.

Reviews

The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps Cast

