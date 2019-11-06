* × Change Settings

Everybody's Everything: Documentary About Lil Peep

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
Contains strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 35 cinemas on Tuesday 12th November 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan

Produced by:

Benjamin Soley

Starring:

Rob Cavallo, Ghostemane, Horse Head, Juicy J, Lil Peep and Lil Tracy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Creating a unique mix of punk, emo and trap, Lil Peep was set to bring a new musical genre to the mainstream when he died of a drug overdose at just 21 years old. From the streets of Los Angeles to studios in London and sold out tours in Russia, the artist born Gustav Ahr touched countless lives through his words, his sound and his very being. Executive produced by Terrence Malick, Everybody's Everything is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people.

Reviews

Everybody's Everything: Documentary About Lil Peep Cast

Last update was at 08:26 6th November 2019