When legendary talent agent Frank Barsalona handpicked promoters around the country to feature his musical acts way back in the 1960s, he changed the shape of live music performance forever, and helped skyrocket the likes of the Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, David Bowie and Bon Jovi into superstardom. A hard-rocking tribute to the men who brought more than five decades of live music to millions of fans, The Show's the Thing reveals the fascinating untold history of this often overlooked but essential part of the music industry.