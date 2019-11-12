* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Show's the Thing

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th November 2019
new The Show's the Thing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Molly Berstein and Phillip Dolyn

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When legendary talent agent Frank Barsalona handpicked promoters around the country to feature his musical acts way back in the 1960s, he changed the shape of live music performance forever, and helped skyrocket the likes of the Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, David Bowie and Bon Jovi into superstardom. A hard-rocking tribute to the men who brought more than five decades of live music to millions of fans, The Show's the Thing reveals the fascinating untold history of this often overlooked but essential part of the music industry.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Show's the Thing.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:06 12th November 2019