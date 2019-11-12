* × Change Settings

Underground Inc: The Rise and Fall of Alternative Rock

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th November 2019
Directed by:

Shaun Katz

Written by:

Shaun Katz and Jb Sapienza

Produced by:

Shaun Katz, Adam Lovett and Jb Sapienza

Starring:

Steve Albini, Martin Atkins, Aaron Beam, Josh Blum, Jon Bunch and Joey Castillo

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Underground Inc tells the story of the rise and fall of the alternative rock scene, in the wake of Nirvana's success. Starting with it's roots in the 80's underground punk, witness the meteoric rise to mainstream dominance and how it all came crashing down against a world of excess and greed. This is the story is the music business colliding with some of the most important and overlooked musicians of the period, telling this story in their own words.

Underground Inc: The Rise and Fall of Alternative Rock Cast

Steve Albini

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Martin Atkins

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Aaron Beam

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Josh Blum

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jon Bunch

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Joey Castillo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

