* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Le brio

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 13th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Le brio poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 13th November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th December 2019.

Directed by:

Yvan Attal

Written by:

Victor Saint Macary, Yaël Langmann, Yvan Attal, Noé Debré and Bryan Marciano

Produced by:

Serge de Poucques, Benjamin Elalouf, Sylvain Goldberg, Nadia Khamlichi, Adrian Politowski, Dimitri Rassam, Ardavan Safaee, Jérôme Seydoux and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Daniel Auteuil, Camélia Jordana, Yasin Houicha, Nozha Khouadra, Nicolas Vaude and Jean-Baptiste Lafarge

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Neïla, a girl of Algerian descent, lives in a housing project in the suburbs of Paris with her mother and her grandmother. She has good friends in the neighborhood, including a boyfriend named Mounir, an Uber driver. Always a good pupil, she has decided to become a lawyer and to this end has enrolled at the Assas University in Paris. But her first day proves a harrowing experience. Arriving late in the great amphitheater where Pierre Mazard, a seasoned but controversial law professor, gives his class, poor Neïla is taken to task by him, and in words tainted with racism. Some students complain about Mazard's attitude, which urges the President to intervene. He firmly asks the prof that he do something to redeem himself. And to this end, why not train his victim for the prestigious speech contest Assas is associated with? Reluctant at first, Pierre is forced to accept the deal. But how will Neïla put up with working under the yoke of her torturer? And how will Mazard refrain from taking advantage of the situation to go on mistreating her?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Le brio is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Le brio.

Le brio Cast

Daniel Auteuil

Daniel Auteuil headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Belle ÉpoqueLe brio

Camélia Jordana

Camélia Jordana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le brio

Yasin Houicha

Yasin Houicha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le brio

Nozha Khouadra

Nozha Khouadra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le brio

Nicolas Vaude

Nicolas Vaude headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le brio

Jean-Baptiste Lafarge

Jean-Baptiste Lafarge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le brio

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:06 12th November 2019