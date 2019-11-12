* × Change Settings

Of Animals and Men

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 13th November 2019
Directed by:

Lukasz Czajka

Written by:

Lukasz Czajka

Produced by:

Beata Polaczynska, Grzegorz Ruzik, Mateusz Wajda, Anna Wereda, Dariusz Wieromiejczyk, Rafal Wisniewski and Karol Wozbinski

Starring:

Maria Pakulnis, Wojciech Chorazy, Wojciech Machnicki, Krzysztof Plewako-Szczerbinski, Antonina Zabinska and Jan Zabinski

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The key aim of every zoo is to protect animal species from extinction. In times of war, the most endangered species was the man. Under the Nazis' noses, about 300 people, mainly Jews, found shelter at the Warsaw Zoo during the Second World War. With the help of reenacted scenes with animals, interviews with the survivors, and archive footage, we are going to revive the surreal atmosphere of those events.

Of Animals and Men Cast

