Persona non grata

French Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 13th November 2019
Directed by:

Roschdy Zem

Written by:

Marçal Aquino, Beto Brant, Renato Ciasca, Olivier Gorce and Roschdy Zem

Produced by:

Emmanuel Agneray

Starring:

Nicolas Duvauchelle, Raphaël Personnaz, Roschdy Zem, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Anne Charrier and Sara Pasquier

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

José Nunes and Maxime Charasse are friends and minority partners in a struggling construction company. Faced with the need to protect their interests, they make a radical decision and find themselves bound by a dark secret. As they begin to see a better future, a strange character burst into their lives, reminding them that nothing can completely fade away.

Reviews

Persona non grata Cast

Nicolas Duvauchelle

Nicolas Duvauchelle headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Persona non grata

Raphaël Personnaz

Raphaël Personnaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Persona non grata

Roschdy Zem

Roschdy Zem headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oh Mercy!Persona non grata

Nadia Tereszkiewicz

Nadia Tereszkiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Persona non grata

Anne Charrier

Anne Charrier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Persona non grata

Sara Pasquier

Sara Pasquier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Persona non grata

