Humps Or: Grey Water, Green Eyes

An aristocratic farmer is performing experiments on a group of wild boar in order to create super-sized carcasses for market. After slaughter, he dumps the remaining drug-infused tissue into a stream that joins nearby Lake Windermere.
Could the farmer's illegal activities be having an adverse effect on the local population of Crescent crested newts?
Fast forward 15 years. When Jeremy Clackhandle a documentary filmmaker receives a tip-off about a Canadian television crew who disappeared when filming at Lake Windermere: he sees it as the perfect opportunity to kill two birds with one stone - Investigate their disappearance and explore the legend of Bownessie, the fabled lake monster.