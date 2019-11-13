* × Change Settings

Humps Or: Grey Water, Green Eyes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 13th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
new Humps Or: Grey Water, Green Eyes poster
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 15th November 2019.

Directed by:

Elliot James Leon

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An aristocratic farmer is performing experiments on a group of wild boar in order to create super-sized carcasses for market. After slaughter, he dumps the remaining drug-infused tissue into a stream that joins nearby Lake Windermere.

Could the farmer's illegal activities be having an adverse effect on the local population of Crescent crested newts?

Fast forward 15 years. When Jeremy Clackhandle a documentary filmmaker receives a tip-off about a Canadian television crew who disappeared when filming at Lake Windermere: he sees it as the perfect opportunity to kill two birds with one stone - Investigate their disappearance and explore the legend of Bownessie, the fabled lake monster.

Reviews

