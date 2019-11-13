* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rip Up the Road: A Film About Foals

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Rip Up the Road: A Film About Foals poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Rip Up the Road is a new documentary and concert film capturing a very specific snapshot of one of our generation's most beloved and progressive bands, Foals. Filmed over a 12-month period as the band embarked upon a world tour, the film hones in on two career highlight shows at London's Alexandra Palace.

In 2017, following four Gold-selling records and ten years of non-stop touring, the acclaimed Oxford quintet found themselves at a critical juncture. Founder member and bassist Walter Gervers decided to leave, and the process to create a new album involved the band ditching big-name producers and plush studio environments in order to create with minimal interference. With singer/guitarist Yannis Philippakis taking the production helm for the first time, not only was a fifth record created, but so was their sixth - combining to form their most ambitious and socially conscious project to date, a two-part album, 2019's critically acclaimed 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost'.

Rip Up the Road captures a group of friends whose regeneration has led to their most challenging yet creative era yet, as they set sail once more against a relentless schedule. It follows Foals throughout their 2019 World Tour, spanning North and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the British summer festival season. The result is a documentary that explores the role of bands in our current climate, the extremes of euphoria and isolation linked to touring, and what it takes to retain hunger and inspiration in an often unforgiving industry. Interspersed throughout is vital new footage of the band performing live, mixed by legendary producer Alan Moulder (U2, The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Led Zeppelin).

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Rip Up the Road: A Film About Foals is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rip Up the Road: A Film About Foals.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:07 13th November 2019