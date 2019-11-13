Rip Up the Road: A Film About Foals

Movie Synopsis:

Rip Up the Road is a new documentary and concert film capturing a very specific snapshot of one of our generation's most beloved and progressive bands, Foals. Filmed over a 12-month period as the band embarked upon a world tour, the film hones in on two career highlight shows at London's Alexandra Palace.



In 2017, following four Gold-selling records and ten years of non-stop touring, the acclaimed Oxford quintet found themselves at a critical juncture. Founder member and bassist Walter Gervers decided to leave, and the process to create a new album involved the band ditching big-name producers and plush studio environments in order to create with minimal interference. With singer/guitarist Yannis Philippakis taking the production helm for the first time, not only was a fifth record created, but so was their sixth - combining to form their most ambitious and socially conscious project to date, a two-part album, 2019's critically acclaimed 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost'.



Rip Up the Road captures a group of friends whose regeneration has led to their most challenging yet creative era yet, as they set sail once more against a relentless schedule. It follows Foals throughout their 2019 World Tour, spanning North and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the British summer festival season. The result is a documentary that explores the role of bands in our current climate, the extremes of euphoria and isolation linked to touring, and what it takes to retain hunger and inspiration in an often unforgiving industry. Interspersed throughout is vital new footage of the band performing live, mixed by legendary producer Alan Moulder (U2, The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Led Zeppelin).