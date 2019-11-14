* × Change Settings

The Heart is a Drum

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019
Directed by:

Jacob Frössén

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a botched relationship with a Swedish girl in the summer of 1971, Klaus Dinger, a young drummer from Düsseldorf resorts to his drums in the band NEU!.

By relapsing into a repetitive the pulsating beat he is smitten by an overwhelming sensation of not giving up the attempt to regain his lost love.

But his beat also throbs with the post-war geist, and as a symbol of the new Germany, it persistently progresses towards something new. NEU!

The beat and the music created by NEU! would go on to influence people around the world, among them David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Gudrun Gut and Bobby Gillespie. Out of their personal accounts and reflections on the beat and its importance grows the unhappy love story from 1971.

