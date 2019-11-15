* × Change Settings

Desolation Center

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 16th November 2019
Directed by:

Stuart Swezey

Produced by:

Mariska Leyssius and Stuart Swezey

Starring:

Anthony Ausgang, Joe Baiza, Bob Bert, D. Boon, Jack Brewer and Michael Compton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The untold story of a series of Reagan-era guerrilla punk and industrial desert happenings in Southern California that are now recognized as the inspiration for Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella. Interviews and rare performance footage of Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, Survival Research Laboratories, Savage Republic, Swans and more.

