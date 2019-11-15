Award winning dance theatre production, Nothing to Lose follows a cast of undeniably fat performers as they create a dance theatre production. The production, created by leading company Force Majeure is devised by Artistic Director and renowned Choreographer Kate Champion along with filmmaker, artist and fat activist Kelli Jean Drinkwater. This documentary charts the creation of the show from auditions to opening night. Told from an intimate and personal perspective, experienced by a truly remarkable cast.