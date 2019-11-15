* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Nothing to Lose

Unrated

Fringe! Queer Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 16th November 2019
new Nothing to Lose poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Kelli Jean Drinkwater

Written by:

Kelli Jean Drinkwater

Produced by:

Jain Moralee

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Award winning dance theatre production, Nothing to Lose follows a cast of undeniably fat performers as they create a dance theatre production. The production, created by leading company Force Majeure is devised by Artistic Director and renowned Choreographer Kate Champion along with filmmaker, artist and fat activist Kelli Jean Drinkwater. This documentary charts the creation of the show from auditions to opening night. Told from an intimate and personal perspective, experienced by a truly remarkable cast.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Nothing to Lose.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:24 15th November 2019