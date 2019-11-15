* × Change Settings

Perfect 10

7.4 / 10 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 16th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
new Perfect 10 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Eva Riley

Written by:

Eva Riley

Produced by:

Valentina Brazzini, Bertrand Faivre and Jacob Thomas

Starring:

Frankie Box, Alfie Deegan, Sharlene Whyte, William Ash, Billy Mogford and Nicola Wright

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

14-year-old Leigh lives with her neglectful father on the outskirts of Brighton. She's a talented gymnast, training hard for her first competition despite her lack of confidence, some bitchy fellow gymnasts and little money to pay for her fees. When an older half-brother appears at her house one night, Leigh's lonely existence is altered. Mistrust gradually transforms into exciting new feelings as Leigh receives the attention she craves. But she is also exposed to the thrill and danger of moped crime.

Reviews

Perfect 10 Cast

