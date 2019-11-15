* × Change Settings

Sibyl

6.1 / 717 votes

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 16th November 2019
new Sibyl poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 19th November 2019.

Directed by:

Justine Triet

Written by:

Arthur Harari, David H. Pickering and Justine Triet

Produced by:

Philippe Martin and David Thion

Starring:

Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel, Sandra Hüller, Laure Calamy and Niels Schneider

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alternately traumatic and sensual memories from that period keep intruding on 40ish Sibyl's otherwise mended life, like rude mental glitches. Perhaps that's partly why she hits the brakes on her day job, dropping multiple damaged clients so she can spend more time working on her first novel - only for the blinking cursor on her blank-screened laptop to glare back at her like an admonishment. In need of distraction, she changes her mind and takes on a new, intriguing client: young, fragile actress Margot, who's mired in a hellish love triangle with Igor, the dreamy, preening leading man on her latest film, and Mika, her jealous, demanding female director. Pregnant with Igor's unwanted child, Margot doesn't want Sibyl to analyze her so much as take charge of her collapsing life. That's an overstep that the dubiously good psychotherapist, who at last finds writing inspiration in the ingenue's real-life melodrama, is all too willing to take, even jetting to Stromboli to coach her client.

Sibyl Cast

Virginie Efira

Virginie Efira headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sibyl

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Adèle Exarchopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sibyl

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sibyl

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ProximaSibyl

Laure Calamy

Laure Calamy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sibyl

Niels Schneider

Niels Schneider headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sibyl

Last update was at 07:24 15th November 2019