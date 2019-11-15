* × Change Settings

Pure As Snow Blanche comme neige

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 17th November 2019
Directed by:

Anne Fontaine

Written by:

Claire Barré, Pascal Bonitzer, Anne Fontaine, Jacob Grimm and Wilhelm Grimm

Produced by:

Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer and Philippe Carcassonne

Starring:

Lou de Laâge, Isabelle Huppert, Charles Berling, Damien Bonnard, Jonathan Cohen and Richard Fréchette

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Claire, a beautiful young woman works at her late father's hotel that is now managed by her evil stepmother Maud. Claire unwittingly sparks uncontrollable jealousy in Maud, whose young lover has fallen in love with Claire. Maud decides to get rid of Claire who finds shelter in a farm where she's allowed to break free from her strict upbringing through encounters with seven "princes".

Pure As Snow Cast

