The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 17th November 2019
Directed by:

Lisa Cortes and Farah Khalid

Written by:

Lisa Cortes, Farah Khalid, Andrew Mer, Mary Nittolo and Emil Wilbekin

Produced by:

Lisa Cortes, Hillary Cutter and Andrew Mer

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of how hip hop changed fashion, leading to the stratospheric and global rise of street wear. It is a journey of African American creativity and the limitless possibilities of a cultural movement on a global scale.

