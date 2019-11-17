What Lurks Beneath

The Tay is a dark and eerie river with an ignoble history of bridge disasters, whaling, pirating and shipwrecks. But its biggest surprise has yet to reach the surface... University of Dundee researchers invite you to imagine a Scottish Atlantis thriving beneath the water.
An homage to the weird and wonderful world of B-movies, this short faux-documentary by film artist Chris Gerrard splices together classic clips with some new footage to tell the ludicrously fake story of the mysterious people (and things) lurking beneath us in the eerie River Tay.