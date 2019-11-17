* × Change Settings

What Lurks Beneath

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new What Lurks Beneath poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Chris Gerrard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Tay is a dark and eerie river with an ignoble history of bridge disasters, whaling, pirating and shipwrecks. But its biggest surprise has yet to reach the surface... University of Dundee researchers invite you to imagine a Scottish Atlantis thriving beneath the water.

An homage to the weird and wonderful world of B-movies, this short faux-documentary by film artist Chris Gerrard splices together classic clips with some new footage to tell the ludicrously fake story of the mysterious people (and things) lurking beneath us in the eerie River Tay.

Reviews

Recommendations

