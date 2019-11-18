* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Henri Dauman: Looking Up

8.4 / 7 votes

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Monday 18th November 2019
new Henri Dauman: Looking Up poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Peter Kenneth Jones

Produced by:

Kerri Borsuk, Peter Kenneth Jones, Will Keesee, William Keesee, Roland Smith, Nicole Suerez and Glen Zipper

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The perfectionist Life magazine photojournalist, famous for his pictures of Elvis, Jackie, and Marilyn, makes an emotional return to France, where he and his Jewish mother almost during World War II.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Henri Dauman: Looking Up.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:40 18th November 2019