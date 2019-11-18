* × Change Settings

From Slavery to Freedom

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 19th November 2019
Directed by:

Arkadiy Kogan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

While millions of Jews found refuge in the new Jewish state, over a million Soviet Jews, longing to emigrate, were stopped by the authorities from leaving the USSR. Enduring horrendous suffering, a group of dissident Jews, also known as Refuseniks, fought relentlessly for freedom.

From Slavery to Freedom tells the remarkable story of this movement and the person who has become its symbol, Natan Sheransky, who in 1977 was found guilty of high treason. It is his bravery - and that of his wife Avital, who ran an international campaign for his release - that finally brought him, and so many of his fellow Russian Jews, home.

