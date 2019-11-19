* × Change Settings

Incitement

7.5 / 185 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Incitement poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Yaron Zilberman

Written by:

Yair Hizmi, Ron Leshem and Yaron Zilberman

Produced by:

Ruth Cats, Sivan Cohen, Sharon Harel, Ron Leshem, Tamar Sela, David Silber and Yaron Zilberman

Starring:

Yehuda Nahari Halevi, Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio, Anat Ravnitzki, Yoav Levi, Daniella Kertesz and Sivan Mast

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A psychological thriller, Incitement follows the year leading to the assassination of Israel's Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, from the point of view of the assassin. The film details, for the first time, the forces that act upon the assassin, including the religious and political incitement, the personal and the interpersonal turmoil. It is a psychological portrait of a political assassin seeking to kill democracy. It is also a portrait of a torn society on the brink of civil war.

Incitement Cast

