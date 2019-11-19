* × Change Settings

Marceline. A Woman. A Century Marceline, une femme, un siècle

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 19th November 2019
Directed by:

Cordelia Dvorak

Written by:

Cordelia Dvorak

Starring:

Marceline Loridan Ivens and Joris Ivens

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A portrait of Marceline Loridan-Ivens, a writer and filmmaker who, having survived the Holocaust, never let anyone constrain her again.

Reviews

Marceline. A Woman. A Century Cast

