Dolce Fine Giornata

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 20th November 2019
Directed by:

Jacek Borcuch

Written by:

Jacek Borcuch, Marcin Cecko and Szczepan Twardoch

Produced by:

Michal Cechnicki, Tomasz Dukszta, Marta Habior, Marta Lewandowska, Dymitr Solomko and Michal Turnau

Starring:

Krystyna Janda, Kasia Smutniak, Antonio Catania, Lorenzo de Moor, Vincent Riotta and Robin Renucci

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Maria Linde is a Polish woman descendant of immigrant Jews who lives since her childhood in a peaceful village of the Italian Tuscan with her husband Antonio, where they usually receive the visit of their daughter Anna, their son-in-law Mina and their grandchildren Elena and Salvatore, making parties for family and friends. Maria, a free-spirited poetess with decades of carrier, learns about she as Nobel Prize-winner for literature by her work and poems. But this charming and perfect life ends suddenly when she realizes about a bloody terrorist attack happened in Rome. Maria is called to make a speech of appreciation by the Nobel Prize in the town hall in front of the Mayor and the rest of the town, but puzzled and disturbed about the attack she makes a speech rejecting unexpectedly the prize due the attack, making in addition a controversial comment about it. With everyone surprised and affected, all around Maria starts to crumble down: feeling attracted by young Muslim immigrant.

Dolce Fine Giornata Cast

Krystyna Janda

Kasia Smutniak

Antonio Catania

Lorenzo de Moor

Vincent Riotta

Robin Renucci

