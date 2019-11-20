* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus Vom Bauen der Zukunft - 100 Jahre Bauhaus

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 21st November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 21st November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 22nd November 2019.

Directed by:

Niels Bolbrinker and Thomas Tielsch

Written by:

Niels Bolbrinker and Thomas Tielsch

Starring:

Torsten Blume, Rosan Bosch, Alfredo Brillembourg, Jean-Marc Drut, Hubert Klumpner and Stephen Kovats

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Bauhaus art and architecture school was founded 100 years ago. Through its history, we tackle the question of how architecture can ensure that people live better together and participate in everyday life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus.

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus Cast

Torsten Blume

Torsten Blume headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus

Rosan Bosch

Rosan Bosch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus

Alfredo Brillembourg

Alfredo Brillembourg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus

Jean-Marc Drut

Jean-Marc Drut headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus

Hubert Klumpner

Hubert Klumpner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus

Stephen Kovats

Stephen Kovats headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:33 20th November 2019