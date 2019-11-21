* × Change Settings

Oh, Les Filles!

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st November 2019
Directed by:

François Armanet

Written by:

François Armanet and Bayon

Produced by:

Edouard de Vésinne

Starring:

Jehnny Beth, Brigitte Fontaine, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Françoise Hardy, Vanessa Paradis and Clémence Poésy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"What if it wasn't Elvis who invented rock'n'roll, but Edith Piaf when, in 1949 her lover, middleweight champion Marcel Cerdan, died, and she sang her hymn to love and death, Mon Dieu?" Alternating footage and interviews with iconic French female rock stars from the '60s to the present day, the film captures the female rock scene, shining new light on the history of the genre, in the process raising issues of femininity, feminism and gender.

Oh, Les Filles! Cast

