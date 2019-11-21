"What if it wasn't Elvis who invented rock'n'roll, but Edith Piaf when, in 1949 her lover, middleweight champion Marcel Cerdan, died, and she sang her hymn to love and death, Mon Dieu?" Alternating footage and interviews with iconic French female rock stars from the '60s to the present day, the film captures the female rock scene, shining new light on the history of the genre, in the process raising issues of femininity, feminism and gender.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Oh, Les Filles!
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Oh, Les Filles!
21 July 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Oh, Les Filles!
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Oh, Les Filles!
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Oh, Les Filles!
30 October 1982
Unknown
5' 6¼" (1.68 m)
Oh, Les Filles!Tenet