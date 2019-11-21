* × Change Settings

Resurrecting Black Wall Street

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 21st November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Dorian Chandler

Written by:

Joshua VanBuskirk

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, became one of the wealthiest African American communities in the United States in the early 20th century, driven by the oil boom. It came to be known as "Black Wall Street". Segregation laws virtually forced the community to be self sufficient. The neighborhood was destroyed by the Tulsa race riot in 1921. However, it was rebuilt thereafter and thrived for years. The documentary spotlights how Black Wall Street is a template for black economic development and empowerment. Can it be applied today.

Reviews

Recommendations

