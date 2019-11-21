Resurrecting Black Wall Street

The Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, became one of the wealthiest African American communities in the United States in the early 20th century, driven by the oil boom. It came to be known as "Black Wall Street". Segregation laws virtually forced the community to be self sufficient. The neighborhood was destroyed by the Tulsa race riot in 1921. However, it was rebuilt thereafter and thrived for years. The documentary spotlights how Black Wall Street is a template for black economic development and empowerment. Can it be applied today.