Hitler's Hollywood

6.7 / 506 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Rüdiger Suchsland

Written by:

Rüdiger Suchsland

Produced by:

Gunnar Dedio and Martina Haubrich

Starring:

Rüdiger Suchsland, Rike Schmid, Hans Henrik Wöhler, Udo Kier, Alfred Abel and Hans Albers

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Nazi Germany, film was considered a major medium for the Nazi Party propaganda machine. While pure propaganda material was not all that was produced by the domestic film industry, there still was a party line to be followed, especially with Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels having complete control over the content. This film explores a collection of the most significant artists involved in the medium with clips of the major films produced. Furthermore, the major themes and artistic boundaries of Nazi German films are presented from the regime's beginning in 1933 to its total defeat in 1945.

Reviews

